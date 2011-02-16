The Sweet Perks of Maple Syrup

4 of 5 Corbis

Bloat beater

Next time you whip up baked goods, consider swapping in maple syrup for sugar. "It’s less likely to cause indigestion, gas, and bloating, compared with processed sweeteners," says Andrew Gaeddert, author of Healing Digestive Disorders. The woodsy flavor works particularly well in pound cakes, butter cookies, and coffee cakes, notes Ellen Sandbeck, author of Green Housekeeping.



Replace the sugar with the same amount of maple syrup, and reduce the amount of liquid the recipe calls for by about a half-cup.