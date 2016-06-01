8 Signs and Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

One symptom of rheumatoid arthritis is carpal tunnel syndrome, which is marked by tingling in the wrist and hands. Dr. Mandl says the sensation is similar to the feeling you get when you hit your funny bone.



What happens is that the swelling in the arm compresses the nerves going into the hands. The sensation is often worse at night.



If you go to a doctor with these symptoms and don’t have (or tell him or her about) other RA symptoms, you may be diagnosed only with carpal tunnel syndrome.