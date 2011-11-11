6 Trips That Will Bring You Closer

2 of 7 Corbis

If you want to: feel like the only two people on earth

Try: Casa Morada, Islamorada, Fla.



What could be more intimate than your own private island? When you stay at the Casa Morada, a tiny boutique hotel on the water in the Florida Keys, you and your man can escape virtually everything on its exclusive isle. Cuddle in the hotel’s secluded gazebo, and watch the Keys’ stunning sunsets.



Why it will spark your sex life: There are few distractions here (no bus tours!), so you can totally tune in to each other. Being scantily-clad doesn’t hurt, either.