11 Drugs Used to Treat Incontinence

Sanctura (trospium)

What it helps: Urge incontinence, especially in people taking multiple medications and older people



How it works: Sanctura is one of the newer generations of anticholinergics and has a “different compound structure than the other ones so it doesn’t cross the blood-brain barrier,” says Dr. Wolter. That means the medication doesn’t have some of the mental cognitive effects such as memory loss and might be more appropriate than Ditropan for older people, he adds. It also doesn’t interact much with other drugs, whereas Ditropan and Detrol may interact with certain antibiotics and antidepressants.



Potential side effects: Dry mouth, constipation, and hesitancy (meaning you feel like you need to urinate but have a hard time actually doing so)