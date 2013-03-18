5 Simple Meals With Store-Bought Sauce

Lori Powell
March 18, 2013
Quentin Bacon

Need a quickie dinner?

Pop open a jar and turn the store-bought stuff into a five-star meal.

Curry: Traditional Indian sauces can be high in sodium, so look for those with less than 300 milligrams per serving like those from Stonehouse 27.

Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry

Ingredients: olive oil, butternut squash, onion, curry-style simmer sauce, 1% low-fat milk, water, tofu, broccolini, jasmine rice

Calories: 291

Try this recipe: Gingery Butternut Squash and Tofu Curry
Quentin Bacon

BBQ

Avoid barbecue sauces with high-fructose corn syrup. Pork Barrel BBQ Sauce is sweetened with organic cane juice instead.

BBQ Chicken Sandwiches

Ingredients: onion, garlic, olive oil, skinless, boneless chicken thighs, jarred barbecue sauce, light sour cream, cider vinegar, agave syrup or honey, coleslaw mix, pepper, ciabatta rolls

Calories: 455

Try this recipe: BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
Quentin Bacon

Pesto

Bottled pestos can taste bitter. BelAria surprised us with its great flavor—and top-notch ingredients like extra-virgin olive oil and Parmesan and Sardinian sheep’s milk cheeses.

Spinach-Pesto Lasagna

Ingredients: part-skim ricotta cheese, pesto, egg white, baby spinach, wonton wrappers, roasted red peppers, part-skim mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese

Calories: 261

Try this recipe: Spinach-Pesto Lasagna
Quentin Bacon

Marinara

Want a delicious marinara? Try Mario Batali’s version, made from Italian-grown San Marzano plum tomatoes.

Turkey, Pine Nut, and Currant Meatballs

Ingredients: ground turkey breast, breadcrumbs, dried currants, basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, pepper, olive oil, kale, marinara sauce

Calories: 289

Try this recipe: Turkey, Pine Nut, and Currant Meatballs
Quentin Bacon

Olive-Caper

Seafood needs a tangy, bold sauce like a Mediterranean one from Good Clean Food (find it in the refrigerated section).

Lemon Provencal Baked Snapper

Ingredients: fennel, red onion, red snapper or tuna fillets, lemon, olive-caper simmer sauce, tarragon or thyme, couscous

Calories: 284

Try this recipe: Lemon Provencal Baked Snapper

