Get Softer Skin With Coconut

This tropical fruit helps fight signs of aging and leaves you incredibly
silky all over—whether you snack on it, sip it, or smooth it on.
There’s no doubt a vacation can take the stress off your face. Can’t get away? Create your own anti-aging escape with coconut milk. The coconut meat it’s derived from has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent signs of aging, says Vermén
M. Verallo-Rowell, MD, author of Rx: Coconuts! (The Perfect Health Nut). Now you can enjoy a mini-vacay at home!
The skin-smoothing botanicals in Boots Hawaiian Islands Coconut & Hibiscus Body Scrub ($10; target.com) first exfoliate (thanks to hibiscus extract and walnut-shell powder) then soften (with coconut oil). Bonus: It has an amazing tropical scent. Breathe deeply!
Moisturizing mist
Spritz The Body Shop Coconut Milk Body Lotion ($16; thebodyshop-usa.com) all over for supersmooth skin. Coconut oil helps restore your skin’s moisture barrier, while the beachy scent leaves you smelling scrumptious.
Skin drink
Kate Somerville Goat Milk Cream ($55; katesomerville.com) calms sensitive skin and neutralizes free radicals; credit the amino acids in goat’s milk, antioxidant-rich grapeseed extract, and moisturizing coconut oil.
Lip fix
Lips still feeling the effects of winter weather? Hydrate with Origins Smileage Plus Liptint ($11; origins.com). It has conditioning coconut oil and a pretty, natural-looking tint.
Do-it-all oil
The list of things you can use Adara Coconut Virgin Oil ($12; b-glowing.com) for is endless. A few examples: Massage a drop onto dry cuticles, warm some up between your palms and smooth onto frizzy hair, even use it to remove makeup.
