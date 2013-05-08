Get Softer Skin With Coconut

1 of 7 Andrew Purcell

Paradise for your face

This tropical fruit helps fight signs of aging and leaves you incredibly silky all over—whether you snack on it, sip it, or smooth it on.



There’s no doubt a vacation can take the stress off your face. Can’t get away? Create your own anti-aging escape with coconut milk. The coconut meat it’s derived from has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent signs of aging, says Vermén M. Verallo-Rowell, MD, author of Rx: Coconuts! (The Perfect Health Nut). Now you can enjoy a mini-vacay at home!