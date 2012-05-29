5 Shortcuts to a Heart-Healthy Diet

1 of 6 Corbis

Eat better

People with heart disease tend to have something in common: Many have spent decades eating too much saturated fat and not consuming enough fruits and vegetables.



After being diagnosed with coronary artery disease and undergoing a quadruple bypass surgery at age 60, Alfred Pasquale, a marketer of cheese products in San Rafael, Calif., learned to eat in moderation. "My wife and I don't go out to eat as much as we used to, because I need to control what is on my plate," he says.



But whether dining out or at home, most people can make dramatic progress by following the guidelines below.