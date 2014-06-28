Can chicken soup really fight a cold? Maybe! Research suggests that serving yourself a steaming bowl of soup may actually help.
In fact, any soup (as well as hot drinks) can loosen congestion and help keep you hydrated when you're feeling under the weather.
While they're no ironclad cure, these seven flavor-packed chicken soup recipes can still help you get back on your feet fast.
Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup
The veggies and hearty noodles in this homemade soup pack some filling fiber into the warming dish. Opting for whole-wheat noodles will add even more. While sodium is still high in this recipe, stirring up your own pot cuts down on the amount typical store-bought brands have.
Ingredients: Chicken, poultry seasoning, thyme, celery, egg noodles, carrot, green onions, parsley, chicken-flavored bouillon granules, pepper, bay leaf
Beans are packed with protein and fiber to help keep you full when you’re feeling under the weather. Kale and spinach offer a host of feel-better vitamins and nutrients. Plus, using rotisserie chicken means you seriously cut down on prep time, because who wants to stand in the kitchen when you’re sick?
Thanks to the rice and beans, this hearty soup is full of protein and fiber. Cilantro and lime provide a southwestern flare, while avocado adds a creamy texture that’s rich in heart-healthy fats. Enjoy the dish with plain tortillas or baked tortilla chips.
Whip up this Mexican-style soup when you can handle a little heat: Chile and jalapeño peppers can loosen congestion and have you breathing easier in no time. Opt for light sour cream to cut down on fat. You can stir in pieces of baked corn tortilla chips for a savory crunch.
This soup is low in fat and full of vitamin C, thanks to spinach, a nutrition powerhouse. Plus, ginger can help relieve achy muscles. When you’re feeling up to it, don’t be afraid to get creative with additional toppings and mix-ins for new flavor combinations.