Soothing soups

Can chicken soup really fight a cold? Maybe! Research suggests that serving yourself a steaming bowl of soup may actually help.



In fact, any soup (as well as hot drinks) can loosen congestion and help keep you hydrated when you're feeling under the weather.



While they're no ironclad cure, these seven flavor-packed chicken soup recipes can still help you get back on your feet fast.