Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine (brand names Gardasil, Cervarix) is given in three doses over a 6-month period, and is approved for girls between ages 9 and 26.



While there are over a hundred types of HPV, this vaccine protects against two sexually transmitted types that are the most common causes of cervical cancer. Gardasil also protects against two types that cause genital warts and is approved for boys between 9 and 26 as well.



The vaccine works only if given before an infection, so doctors recommend it for kids well before they could become sexually active. Although most states don’t require HPV vaccination, many are considering mandating it for preteen girls.