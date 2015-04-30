8 Ways to Make Shots Easier for Kids

7 of 9 Getty Images

Stay cool

Be straightforward about why your child needs to get a shot—but, more importantly, be determined. “Kids don’t care that it’s good for them, so prepping them will only turn the trip into a bigger deal,” says Dr. Lessin. “Parents need to realize it’s not the child’s choice.” There’s no reason to escalate the situation.



The best thing parents can do is listen to the doctor and take control of the situation. Parents and doctors can work as a team to keep children calm and get the job done.



