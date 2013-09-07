The Ultimate TV Party

Celebrate Oscar Night or Super Bowl Sunday with this simple and really fun plan.

More
Frances Largeman-Roth, RD
September 07, 2013
1 of 6 Corbis

Great munchies for great company

The only thing better than settling in front of the TV for Oscar Night, the Super Bowl, or your latest Netflix score is doing it with friends. No need to have a gazillion-inch TV to make a viewing fête fun for all. Just stock your floor with pillows and serve up crowd pleasers, suggest the cool folks who run Ducks Eatery at SPiN New York, a celeb-packed ping-pong club in New York City. Their faves? Sliders, beer, and flavor-spiked popcorn.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Dasha Wright

Amazing Cheddar Sliders

Ingredients: lean ground sirloin, Worcestershire sauce, white pepper, kosher salt, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, sharp cheddar, Martin’s Famous Party Potato Rolls

Calories:344

Try this recipe: Amazing Cheddar Sliders
3 of 6 Corbis

Vanilla and Cinnamon-Sugar Popcorn

Ingredients: unsalted butter, vanilla beans, powdered sugar, granulated sugar, ground cinnamon, popcorn, sea salt

Calories: 203

Try this recipe: Vanilla and Cinnamon-Sugar Popcorn
Advertisement
4 of 6 Dasha Wright

Parmesan, Parsley, and Maldon Salt Popcorn

Ingredients: popcorn, truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, sea salt, flat-leaf parsley

Calories: 173

Try this recipe: Parmesan, Parsley, and Maldon Salt Popcorn
Advertisement
5 of 6

More crowd-pleasing tips

Personal popcorn
Fun up popcorn (and keep everyone from reaching into the same bowl) by serving it in individual bags ($8 for 50; intheclear.etsy.com). Or brown-bag it!

Bonus seating!
Large throw pillows double as seating. We love this graphic hemp West Elm Totem pillow cover ($29 for cover, inserts are about $14; westelm.com).
Advertisement
6 of 6

Upgrade your beer

Keep it simple: Serve beer. Julie Horowitz from SPiN New York loves unfiltered Blanche de Bruxelles wheat beer (about $7 for a 4-pack; most Whole Foods Markets) for its fruity, smooth flavor. The waist watchers in the crowd will dig Heineken Light (about $8 for a 6-pack). Also fun: Hot Lips Soda ($3.25–$3.50 per bottle; deandeluca.com), made with real fruit (apples, cherries, raspberries). Quick invites
Click on this site and spread the word fast. Shown: Golden Ticket (paperlesspost.com; search for “Golden Ticket”).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up