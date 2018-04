1 of 20 Getty Images

In the gym

Catch the running bug

You’ll continue to burn fat after your jog: People who run for at least four hours a week melt more calories than non-runners, even when they’re not running, a Yale University School of Medicine study reports.



Crank it up early

Working out harder during the first half of your workout and taking it easier during the second burns up to 23% more fat than doing the opposite, according to a study from The College of New Jersey.