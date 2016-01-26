8 Gout-Causing Foods

Feel like you’re left with nothing to eat? Not true, experts say.



There are actually several types of foods that may help protect you against gout. These include low-fat dairy foods, complex carbohydrates, coffee, and fruits, especially citrus fruits. You should also be sure to get 12 to 16 cups of fluid daily.



You don't necessarily have to drink only water (although it shouldn’t be beer!)—you can choose non-sweetened juice, tea, and coffee too.



“Any kind of fluid that keeps that blood flowing and urine flowing” is a good choice, says Sandon.