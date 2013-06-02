Cheat-Proof Your Diet

1 of 4 Corbis

Tempted to cheat? Not you!

We’ve all heard the expression, "Where there’s a will, there’s a way." But when it comes to losing weight, sometimes finding that focused determination—and summoning it back up day after day—can be the biggest challenge of all. Willpower killers (stress, crazy schedules, temptation) are everywhere, and they can make you lose the resolve to, say, leave that brownie in its place. Weight-loss expert Susan Albers, PsyD, is here with tricks that’ll keep you from caving in.