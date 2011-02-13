Citrus zest is packed with essential oils that help fight the growth of bacteria.Infused Four Citrus Vodka (reciple below; or any other citrus-flavored vodka), orange or blood orange juice, Prosecco, citrus peels, orange slicePour 1 bottle vodka into a 1 1/2-liter glass jar with lid. Wash rinds of 1 small Rio Star grapefruit, 1 tangerine, 1 Meyer lemon and 2 Key limes. Slice fruit; add to jar. Seal; store in a cool, dark, dry place. Infuse 3–5 days, shaking once a day. Strain through a coffee filter into a new bottle.167