Satisfying Snacks for Every Craving

Longing for something yummy? Get your fix and stay slim anyway with these smart snacks from the CarbLovers Diet.

More
Shaun Chavis
July 15, 2013
1 of 9 Corbis

Smart snacks from the Carblovers Diet

Whether you're craving something sweet, chocolatey, creamy, or crunchy, you can find a snack that satisfies and helps whittle your middle.

These CarbLovers–approved picks are just the fix you need, because each one serves up slimming fiber or resistant starch (RS), both of which have been shown to help you feel full longer and drop pounds quickly. Give in to what you’re longing for—there’s no guilt here.
Advertisement
2 of 9 Jim Bathie

Sweet

Make it: Warm Pear with Cinnamon Ricotta

Calories:170

Preheat broiler or toaster oven. Halve and core 1 pear; place on a baking sheet. Broil until tender (10–12 minutes). In a small bowl, combine 1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Top warm pear with ricotta mixture.
3 of 9

Sweet: On the go

Grab it
Panera Strawberry Granola Parfait ($4; Panera Bread stores)

Calories: 280
Advertisement
4 of 9 Jim Bathie

Chocolatey

Make it: Dark Chocolate and Oat Clusters

Calories:160

Place 2 tablespoons peanut butter, 2 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk, and 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips in a saucepan; cook over low heat until chips melt (about 3 minutes). Stir in 3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats; remove from heat. With a spoon or melon baller, drop 8 ball-shaped portions on a wax paper–lined baking sheet; let set in refrigerator 10 minutes before serving.
Advertisement
5 of 9

Chocolatey: On the go

Grab it
Late July Mini Milk Chocolate Sandwich Cookies ($4; Whole Foods)

Calories: 130
Advertisement
6 of 9 Jim Bathie

Creamy

Make it: Garlic and Herb Yogurt Dip

Calories:160

In a small bowl, combine 3/4 cup plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt, 1 minced garlic clove, 2 tablespoons chopped chives, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1/4 teaspoon dried dill, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice; serve with 4 ounces baked potato chips.
Advertisement
7 of 9

Creamy: On the go

Grab it
Yoplait Fiber One Yogurt ($3; grocery stores)

Calories: 50
Advertisement
8 of 9 Jim Bathie

Crunchy

Make it: Chili-Spiked Pita Chips

Calories:160

Coat 1 whole-grain pita with cooking spray; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon chili powder. Cut pita into 6 triangles; place on a baking sheet. In toaster oven or broiler, toast 5 minutes or until crunchy, turning once.
Advertisement
9 of 9

Crunchy: On the go

Grab it
Corozonas Black Bean & Cheese Tortilla Chips ($3; grocery stores)

Calories: 140

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up