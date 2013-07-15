Satisfying Snacks for Every Craving

Whether you're craving something sweet, chocolatey, creamy, or crunchy, you can find a snack that satisfies and helps whittle your middle.
These CarbLovers–approved picks are just the fix you need, because each one serves up slimming fiber or resistant starch (RS), both of which have been shown to help you feel full longer and drop pounds quickly. Give in to what you’re longing for—there’s no guilt here.
Preheat broiler or toaster oven. Halve and core 1 pear; place on a baking sheet. Broil until tender (10–12 minutes). In a small bowl, combine
1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Top warm pear with ricotta mixture.
3 of 9
Sweet: On the go
Grab it Panera Strawberry Granola Parfait ($4; Panera Bread stores)
Place 2 tablespoons peanut butter, 2 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk, and 1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips in a saucepan; cook over low heat until chips melt (about 3 minutes). Stir in 3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats; remove from heat. With a spoon or melon baller, drop 8 ball-shaped portions on a wax paper–lined baking sheet; let set in refrigerator 10 minutes before serving.
Advertisement
5 of 9
Chocolatey: On the go
Grab it Late July Mini Milk Chocolate Sandwich Cookies ($4; Whole Foods)
Coat 1 whole-grain pita with cooking spray; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon chili powder. Cut pita into 6 triangles; place on a baking sheet. In toaster oven or broiler, toast 5 minutes or until crunchy, turning once.
Advertisement
9 of 9
Crunchy: On the go
Grab it Corozonas Black Bean & Cheese Tortilla Chips ($3; grocery stores)
Calories: 140
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.