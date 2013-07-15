Satisfying Snacks for Every Craving

1 of 9 Corbis

Smart snacks from the Carblovers Diet

Whether you're craving something sweet, chocolatey, creamy, or crunchy, you can find a snack that satisfies and helps whittle your middle.



These CarbLovers–approved picks are just the fix you need, because each one serves up slimming fiber or resistant starch (RS), both of which have been shown to help you feel full longer and drop pounds quickly. Give in to what you’re longing for—there’s no guilt here.