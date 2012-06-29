Feel-Full Quick Tricks

It’s not just what you eat that can make you more satisfied—it’s how you eat, too. Try these tips to feel fuller longer.
June 29, 2012
Curb hunger
H2O some more Drink two 8-ounce glasses (16 ounces total) of water before each meal. It will fill up your stomach and trim up to 60 calories per meal.
Flavor of the day
Use vinegar/vinaigrette and cinnamon for flavor (where possible). These two ingredients can help regulate blood sugars after meals, and help you feel full longer after eating, according to a study from the Department of Agricultural and Food Sciences in Zurich, Switzerland.
Foods that fill you up
These bites help you feel full fast without putting a huge dent in your daily calorie count.
Green and orange vegetables contain about 90% water, which fills your stomach and makes your brain register fullness.
Spuds
Potatoes (white & sweet) contain hunger-fighting resistant starch. A new study in the British Journal of Nutrition found RS may boost satiety to help you stay full for up to 24 hours—and eat about 320 calories less per day.
In the sea
Fish contains omega-3 fats, which can also help stop tummy grumbling for hours. Fish-eaters felt more full than beef-eaters, plus downed 75 fewer calories at the next meal, according to a study in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Go a little nutty
The complex trio of fiber, protein, and fat in nuts activates satiety so you chow down on fewer calories throughout the day. (Plus, they may increase metabolism up to 11%!).
Add some oats
Oats have a filling fiber compound called beta-glucan which helps the body release CCK, a hunger-supressing hormone.
Variety of beans
Beans contain a fiber-protein balance to increase fullness. As an added bonus, a diet rich in legumes may also up your metabolism, according to a Spanish study.
Egg-cellent
Eggs are protein-packed, so it’s no wonder a study in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found eating them helps control appetite for up to 36 hours.