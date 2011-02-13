8 Valentine's Treats Under 80 Calories
Home
Food
8 Valentine's Treats Under 80 Calories
Romantic (and light!) treats you’ll really love.
Health.com
February 13, 2011
1 of 8
Dasha Wright
Romantic (and light!) treats you’ll really love
74 Calories
Chocolate-dipped strawberries
2 strawberries dipped in 1 tablespoon Baker’s Dark Semi-Sweet Dipping Chocolate
2 of 8
Dasha Wright
Hershey’s Special Dark Chocolate
79 Calories
22 pieces of Hershey's Special Dark Pieces
3 of 8
Dasha Wright
White hot chocolate
68 Calories
1/2 tablespoon Ghirardelli Sweet Ground White Chocolate Powder with 1/2 cup skim milk and a dash of cinnamon
4 of 8
Dasha Wright
Chocolate sticks
60 Calories
5 MarieBelle La Famille Fine Chocolate Sticks
mariebelle.com
5 of 8
Dasha Wright
Valentine’s cookie
79 Calories
Valentine’s Lace Cookie from Flour Pot Cookies
flourpotcookies.com
6 of 8
Dasha Wright
Chocolate truffle
63 Calories
Godiva Passion Fruit Truffle
7 of 8
Dasha Wright
Mini chocolate fondue
69 Calories
1/3 ounce melted dark chocolate chips with 10 miniature marshmallows
8 of 8
Dasha Wright
Berries and whipped cream
54 Calories
10 raspberries with 1/8 cup light whipped topping
