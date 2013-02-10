10 Helpful Books About Bipolar Disorder

Kay Redfield Jamison, PhD, had already written a bipolar textbook by the time she decided to reveal that she herself had the disorder. An Unquiet Mind, which details her 30-year struggle with bipolar, was published after she got tenure as a psychiatry professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.



The book was on the New York Times best-seller list for 5 months and has been translated into 25 languages. "An Unquiet Mind is a rare and insightful view of mental illness from inside the mind of a trained specialist,â€ says a Time magazine review.



An Unquiet Mind: A Memoir of Moods and Madness ($9; amazon.com)