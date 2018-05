This 1993 book helped introduce Prozac—which had hit the market five years earlier—and other antidepressants known as SSRIs. A psychiatrist, Peter D. Kramer, recounts the effect the drug had on some of his patients.



Dr. Kramer has been criticized for overbilling the effectiveness and safety of SSRIs. More than 15 years later, Dr. Kramer’s book is still important, but for a more balanced take, read it alongside Talking Back to Prozac ($7; amazon.com).



Listening to Prozac: The Landmark Book About Antidepressants and the Remaking of the Self ($12; amazon.com)