Cocoa is an anti-ager

Enjoying hot chocolate—or anything rich in cocoa powder—may help your skin stay gorgeous. "Cocoa is rich in flavanol antioxidants that defend skin against free radicals," says Yvonne Nienstadt, the nutrition director at Mexico’s Rancho La Puerta Fitness Resort and Spa. And, she adds, "the aroma can trigger the release of serotonin, the brain’s natural antidepressant."