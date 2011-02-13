Ideal vs. Great Deal: Date Night Beauty Products

Colleen Sullivan
February 13, 2011
Hitting the town

Looking to freshen up your beauty supplies? Try these six products. Some are ideal and others are simply great deals.

Ideal: Sexy scents

Lancôme Trésor in Love ($72 macys.com)

"I loved the original Trésor, and now it has a baby sister! The new fragrance still smells like roses, but it also has hints of nectarine, pear, and pink peppercorn. The perfect spritz for a night out with your guy."
Great Deal: Sexy scents

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell ($45; victoriassecret.com)

"This fragrance blends my favorite flowers (peonies) with grapes from my favorite travel spot (Tuscany) for a fruity floral that’s alluring without being overpowering."
Ideal: Luscious lips

Dior Addict Ultra-Gloss Glow in Pink Silk ($27; saks.com)

"Little crystal spheres in this petal-pink gloss create a light-reflecting plumping effect for instantly fuller lips. It's perfect for someone like me who craves a little 'wow' but doesn't want a coating of goopy gloss."
Great Deal: Luscious lips

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lip Gloss in Raspberry Sorbet ($7; drugstores)

"The moisturizing honey in this bright-pink gloss hydrates chapped lips and also gives your pout a sexy shine. And it smells—and tastes—delicious, like a fruit smoothie!"
Ideal: Eye openers

Giorgio Armani Maestro Eye Shadow Quad #6 ($59; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com)

"It's easy to perfect the smoky eye thanks to this sultry palette! I apply the beige all over as a base, line my lashes using the gray, wash my lids in the amethyst hue, then finish with the rose under my brows."
Great Deal: Eye openers

Revlon CustomEyes Shadow & Liner in Rich Temptations($8; drugstores)

"Create a soft eye that looks great over candlelight with this simple-to-use palette. The how-to diagram on the back of the packaging makes it incredibly easy to apply these pretty shades."

