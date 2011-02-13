Ideal vs. Great Deal: Date Night Beauty Products

"I loved the original Trésor, and now it has a baby sister! The new fragrance still smells like roses, but it also has hints of nectarine, pear, and pink peppercorn. The perfect spritz for a night out with your guy."
"Little crystal spheres in this petal-pink gloss create a light-reflecting plumping effect for instantly fuller lips. It's perfect for someone like me who craves a little 'wow' but doesn't want a coating of goopy gloss."
"It's easy to perfect the smoky eye thanks to this sultry palette! I apply the beige all over as a base, line my lashes using the gray, wash my lids in the amethyst hue, then finish with the rose under my brows."
Great Deal: Eye openers
Revlon CustomEyes Shadow & Liner in Rich Temptations($8; drugstores)
"Create a soft eye that looks great over candlelight with this simple-to-use palette. The how-to diagram on the back of the packaging makes it incredibly easy to apply these pretty shades."
