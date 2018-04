The old way of thinking about your face was that if you could just get rid of a few wrinkles, you'd take years off your looks. While that may be true, it's not just wrinkles that make you look older, according to a study in Evolution and Human Behavior; skin tone and luminosity also affect your perceived age. Luckily, the newest anti-aging products have been formulated to take all the signs of aging into account.($12; target.com ), for example, tricks your skin into acting like it did back in your 20s. With adenosine, a collagen-stimulating molecule found naturally in your skin's DNA, and biolysat, which stimulates your skin’s own repair process, it's able to not only reduce wrinkles but improve texture, tone, and radiance, as well.