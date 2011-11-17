10 Low-Fat Recipes That Reduce Acid Reflux

4 of 11 Dr. Jamie Koufman/Recipe from Dropping Acid: Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure

Muesli-Style Oatmeal

Ingredients

1 cup instant oatmeal

1 cup milk

2 tbsp. raisins (brought to a boil, drained)

½ banana, diced

½ golden apple, peeled, diced

Pinch of salt

2 tsp. sugar or honey



Directions

1. The evening before (or at least 2 hours before), mix the oatmeal, milk, raisins, salt, and sugar (or honey) together in a bowl.

2. Cover and place in the refrigerator.

3. Add fruit before serving.

4. If the mix is too thick, add milk.