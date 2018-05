It’s not a therapy, but learning more about arthritis is actually a powerful weapon.It’s crucial that you understand osteoarthritis and what your limits are—and aren’t, says Dr. Altman. There is a lot of good information on the Web, he adds, from the Arthritis Foundation and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , for example.You also need to find a doctor, whether it’s your primary-care physician, an internist, or a rheumatologist (a specialist in diseases of the joints), who can take the time to work with you to develop an exercise plan and answer your questions, he says.“In some physicians' offices where they only have seven minutes to see you, you’re not going to get that education.”