6 of 14 Corbis

Joints

Both diseases affect the joints, but just where and how they cause trouble differs.



RA generally attacks smaller joints first, from the wrists to the toes, leaving them painfully red, warm, and swollen, usually in matching sets, on both sides of the body.



In osteoarthritis, larger weight-bearing joints such as hips and knees usually have the worst damage, and the problem joint may be on one side of the body but not the other.



"Rheumatoid arthritis can spread from one hand to the other and then throughout the body to as many as 30 different joints," Evans says, "whereas osteoarthritis affects a very limited number of joints."