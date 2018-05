Games that get your whole body involved are also great fun for children with ADHD, and they're fun for grown-ups to play too—or at least to watch.



In Sturdy Birdy ($20; amazon.com) players try to copy Reggie the Pigeon's high-wire balancing poses (he's trying to get a job with the circus). The winner is the first to master all 12.

And there's also good old Twister ($22; amazon.com)—just make sure your gift recipient-to-be has learned how to tell left from right.