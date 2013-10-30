How to Sick-Proof Your Winter

Not a tea drinker? Any warm liquid—including chicken soup
and fruit drinks—can help relieve cold and flu symptoms. Heated drinks help loosen congestion and stimulate the flow of mucus, as well as keep you hydrated.
Sip antioxidant-rich juice with the help of the Bodum Bistro citrus juicer ($48; amazon.com). Pop the fruit on top, and it extracts the juice in seconds.
Advertisement
4 of 9David Hamsley
Whistle blower
Next time you're feeling under the weather, put on this cheery Copco Camden kettle ($19; kmart.com) and curl up with a cup of tea. (Snuggly blanket and trashy TV optional).
Advertisement
5 of 9L'Occitane Almond Delicious Soap
Lather, rinse, repeat
It may seem old-school, but washing hands with soap and water is your first line of defense against bugs. No need for harsh antibacterial suds—a luxe version like L'Occitane Almond Delicious Soap ($5; loccitane.com) is just as effective.
Advertisement
6 of 9David Hamsley
Clean swipe
After you're done om-ing, de-grime your mat
with Herban Essentials Yoga Towelettes ($16 for pack of 20; herbanessentials.com). They're infused with lavender essential oil, believed to have antibacterial properties.
Advertisement
7 of 9Kikkerland.com
Sharing isn't caring!
Avoid drink mix-ups (and sickness-spreading) by using Dapper Drink Markers ($5; kikkerland.com), chic silicone stickers for marking glasses or bottles. Cheers to not taking a swig from someone else's wine glass!
Advertisement
8 of 9David Hamsley
Brush off germs
Keep your toothbrush clean with the Zapi Toothbrush Sanitizer ($30; violight.com), which uses ultraviolet-light technology to eliminate up to 99% of bugs (such as E. coli, H1N1, and salmonella).
Advertisement
9 of 9Ikea
You can never have enough
Change pillowcases often, especially when you or anyone who shares your bed feels ill. Stock up on fun linens like these Liamaria pillowcases ($6.99 for two; ikea.com), and wash 'em at least once a week.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.