How to Sick-Proof Your Winter

Milena Damjanov
October 30, 2013
1 of 9

A hot cold cure

Not a tea drinker? Any warm liquid—including chicken soup and fruit drinks—can help relieve cold and flu symptoms. Heated drinks help loosen congestion and stimulate the flow of mucus, as well as keep you hydrated.
2 of 9

C colds run

Order fresh oranges and grapefruit by the crate! (Prices start at $19; thefruitcompany.com).
3 of 9

Private juice bar

Sip antioxidant-rich juice with the help of the Bodum Bistro citrus juicer ($48; amazon.com). Pop the fruit on top, and it extracts the juice in seconds.

4 of 9

Whistle blower

Next time you're feeling under the weather, put on this cheery Copco Camden kettle ($19; kmart.com) and curl up with a cup of tea. (Snuggly blanket and trashy TV optional).
5 of 9

Lather, rinse, repeat

It may seem old-school, but washing hands with soap and water is your first line of defense against bugs. No need for harsh antibacterial suds—a luxe version like L'Occitane Almond Delicious Soap ($5; loccitane.com) is just as effective.
6 of 9

Clean swipe

After you're done om-ing, de-grime your mat with Herban Essentials Yoga Towelettes ($16 for pack of 20; herbanessentials.com). They're infused with lavender essential oil, believed to have antibacterial properties.
7 of 9

Sharing isn't caring!

Avoid drink mix-ups (and sickness-spreading) by using Dapper Drink Markers ($5; kikkerland.com), chic silicone stickers for marking glasses or bottles. Cheers to not taking a swig from someone else's wine glass!
8 of 9

Brush off germs

Keep your toothbrush clean with the Zapi Toothbrush Sanitizer ($30; violight.com), which uses ultraviolet-light technology to eliminate up to 99% of bugs (such as E. coli, H1N1, and salmonella).
9 of 9

You can never have enough

Change pillowcases often, especially when you or anyone who shares your bed feels ill. Stock up on fun linens like these Liamaria pillowcases ($6.99 for two; ikea.com), and wash 'em at least once a week.

