Mix and Match Total-Body Workout

Design your own fresh routine with these moves from exercise physiologist and trainer Amy Dixon.

September 04, 2014
1 of 7

A total body workout just for you

Design your own fresh routine with these moves from exercise physiologist and trainer Amy Dixon, based on her Super Fit BOD! DVD. Choose a move from each group (Upper Body, Lower Body, and Core) for an awesome full-body workout. Do 3 sets of 12–15 reps per side.
Upper body: Grand plié squat curl and squeeze

Squat low with feet wider than hips, knees over ankles, and toes turned out. Hold a 5-to-10-pound dumbbell in each hand, with arms down in front of you and palms forward. Curl dumbbells up to your chest and hold; move weights out to sides as you squeeze shoulder blades together. Release shoulders, then lower dumbbells.
Upper body: I-V shoulder raise

*More challenging

Stand with feet together, a 5-to-10-pound dumbbell in each hand, arms by your sides. Bring dumbbells together to touch in front of body, palms facing in. With arms straight, raise dumbbells to shoulder height. Lower dumbbells, then raise diagonally to shoulder height so arms form a V in front of body. Return to starting position; that's 1 rep.
Lower body: Split squat rear-leg lift

Stand with your arms by sides and a 5-to-10-pound dumbbell in each hand. Step left foot back and lower into a lunge, keeping front knee above ankle. Straighten your right leg to come out of the lunge and hinge forward, raising your straight left leg behind you; your body should be in a straight line from head to heel. Return to starting position.
Lower body: Lateral lunge side kick

*More challenging

Stand with feet together, arms down by sides, and a 5-to10-pound dumbbell in each hand. Step right foot out to the side and bend left knee to 90 degrees to come into a side lunge. Push into your left foot and come to standing (knees slightly bent); immediately kick left flexed foot strongly out to side. Return to starting position.
Core: Rotational uppercut

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, a 5-to10-pound dumbbell in each hand, and knees slightly bent. Bend your elbows and pivot your feet to twist to the right, throwing a slow-motion uppercut punch with your left hand. Repeat on the opposite side; that's 1 rep.
Core: Donkey kick

*More challenging

Get into the up part of push-up position with hands under shoulders and abs tight so body forms a straight line. Jump feet forward slightly to come into a crouch. Shift weight onto hands and kick your heels up toward your butt, then use your core muscles to straighten your legs back and land softly on balls of feet to return to push-up position.

