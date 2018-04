9 of 10

For gorgeous arms

Targets biceps, triceps, legs, abs, hips



Holding both weights in your right hand, use your left hand to help lift your bent left leg and place it in Tree Pose with your left foot on the inner thigh, knee, or calf of your right leg. Transfer one weight back to your left hand, and tighten your abs. Extend your right hand toward the ceiling, then bend your elbow to bring the weight behind your head so it rests near your upper-right shoulder blade.



At the same time, slightly bend your left elbow to bring the weight alongside your thigh, palm facing up. Exhale as you extend your right arm back overhead in a triceps overhead press; at the same time, curl your left hand up to your shoulder in a biceps curl. Inhale as you return your arms to the previous position. Do 8–10 reps, then return to standing with arms down and repeat on the opposite side.