1 of 5 Shannon Greer

Shiny dancers

Vibrant prints, standout sequins, velvet ruffles—we found eight festive dresses that will make you pop and your figure rock.



Sequins and metallic fabrics can be super-flattering. The rich color and simple cut of this plum sparkler (left) elongates your figure, while the A-line cut and mixed print with darker color on bottom (right) slims your lower half.