10 Apple Pie Recipes, Plus Cakes

Holiday baking doesn't have to be bad for your waistline.
Health.com
November 17, 2011
Dreamy pies
Go beyond your classic apple pie recipe and whip up some holiday treats that are not only delicious, but also kind to your waistline. That’s right, there’s plenty of ways to make baking healthy, especially by incorporating fresh, seasonal fruit. And during fall, what better option is there than delicious, nutrient-packed apples? Sweet or tart, apples are super satisfying, since they pack a whopping 4 grams of fiber in each serving. Among their many health benefits, they’re also filled with disease-fighting antioxidants. So what are you waiting for? Time to hit the kitchen and whip up some crowd-pleasing, apple-packed treats.
Here, 10 apple desserts have lower fat, more fiber, and fewer calories than many traditional recipes, without sacrificing the flavors of the season.
Classic Apple Pie
Thanks to whole-wheat flour and low-fat cream cheese in our fail-proof Perfect Pie Dough crust, this classic fall favorite is healthier than most pies. Apricot jam lends a sweet twist that’s sure to satisfy without wrecking your diet.
Ingredients: Perfect Pie Dough, apples, brown sugar, flour, vanilla extract, lemon juice, cinnamon, egg, sugar, apricot jam
Whip up this versatile version with Winesap, Northern Spy, Golden Delicious, or Braeburn apples. Or use a combination of a few of your favorites to give a better texture to your filling. The result? A slice that's 155 calories lighter than traditional pies!
Yes, you can eat pie à la mode eve when on a diet! This slice has only 4 grams of fat—15 less than some traditional recipes—and still boasts a tender, flaky crust. A mix of Gala and Granny Smith apples guarantees a perfect filling.
Ingredients: Flour, whole-wheat flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, unsalted butter, reduced-fat cream cheese, water, lemons, Gala and Granny Smith apples, brown sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, egg, low-fat vanilla ice cream
Love a flaky crust and a crisp topping? Keep this pie as cold as possible before baking to guarantee both. Fat-free buttermilk replaces a hefty amount of butter used in other recipes to slash the fat nearly in half for this creative creation.
Ingredients: Fat-free buttermilk, vanilla extract, pie dough, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, butter, Granny Smith apples, sugar, salt, eggs
Spices are a diet-friendly way to enhance flavor without adding calories or fat, and they can even benefit your health. The vegetable oil and low-fat buttermilk in this recipe cut out loads of buttery fat from traditional versions.