Warning: Do Not Mix These Supplements

Even the most common supplements can have surprising interactions with drugs and other supplements.

"Things that are natural are not necessarily safe," says David S. Seres, MD, director of medical nutrition and associate professor of medicine at Columbia Medical Center. He explains that much of the reasoning for taking different supplements comes from looking at large populations that consume these substances through diet and seem to have positive health outcomes as a result. However, when a substance is put in supplement form, it's much more concentrated.

"Consumers should not be surprised that there is the potential for interactions and toxicity when it comes to supplements," he says.

Here, a few supplements that can have potentially dangerous interactions with different medications and other herbal supplements.