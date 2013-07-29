Get Headaches? Smart Ways to Deal

9 of 9 Corbis

New relief for migraines

Though doctors have been using Botox off-label as a treatment for chronic migraines for years, recent approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) means insurance companies may now be more likely to cover the shots.



The average treatment is 31 injections in seven areas across the head and neck, performed every three months. That may seem extreme but it's well worth it to many patients in serious pain, says Stephen D. Silberstein, MD, director of the Jefferson Headache Center at Thomas Jefferson University.



One caveat: Don't go to a dermatologist or walk-in clinic for this treatment, he says. Instead, make an appointment with a neurologist who can study your migraine history and make sure you're a good candidate. —Kimberly Holland