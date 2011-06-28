4 Easy Party Makeup Tips

Who has 20 minutes to put on a full face of makeup this time of year? Instead, try one of these get-gorgeous-quick plans from makeup artist Carmindy, who is the co-creator of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired by Carmindy. After all, you don't want to be late to the party (the appetizers are the best part!).
Dress up your eyes
Enhance your eyes with a swipe of liquid liner. Gaze downward into a mirror and hold the skin at the outer corner of your eye taut so your lid is stretched into a straight line. Apply a regular black pencil, such as Maybelline New York Line Express Eyeliner in Ebony Black ($6; mass retailers), right along the lash line, from your inner corner just to the outer corner. "This creates a stencil to trace and fills in gaps between lash hairs," Carmindy explains.
Next, trace the line with liquid liner, extending it about 1/4 inch past the outer corner of your eye with a slight upward tick, which gives eyes a lifted look. Carmindy recommends a pen version of liquid liner for beginners. We like Nars Eyeliner Stylo in Nuits Blanches ($27; narscosmetics.com), which has a stiff tip that's easy to control.
Do a bold lip
The new deep-orange, plum, and fuchsia shades are a more modern way to rock the bold lip look.
Prep your lips with balm (it sheers out the color), then apply the lipstick with your finger for a softer effect. "Play down the rest of your face," Carmindy says. "A bit of blush and soft-brown eye shadow are all you need to complete the look."
Put some shimmer in the right spots for a sophisticated effect that lets you sparkle without looking like a disco ball. The secret: Just do your regular everyday makeup, then apply a luminizing lotion or cream with a subtle sheen in three areas: the tops of your cheekbones, just under your brows, and on the inner corners of your eyes.
Rev up your everyday makeup look by adding a metallic eye shadow. Sheer, creamy formulas leave a soft wash of color, and they swipe on in seconds—you don't even need a brush. Just use your ring finger to dab the shadow onto the center of your lids, then blend it out toward the corners.