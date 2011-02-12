8 Sugar and Spice Treats Under 80 Calories

Sugar and spice, delicious and light.

Health.com
February 12, 2011
1 of 8 Yunhee Kim

Guilt-free holiday treats

72 Calories

Nutmeg Sugar Cookie
Small sugar cookie sprinkled with ground nutmeg
2 of 8 Yunhee Kim

Naga Truffle


60 Calories

Sweet Indian curry and coconut with milk chocolate. vosgeschocolate.com
3 of 8 Yunhee Kim

Peppermint Straws


60 Calories

4 Peppermint Straws hammondscandies.com
4 of 8 Yunhee Kim

Mulled Wine


79 Calories

Directions: Heat 3 ounces red wine with 3/4 teaspoon Williams-Sonoma Mulling Spices. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
5 of 8 Yunhee Kim

Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn


78 Calories

1 1/2 cups Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn
6 of 8 Yunhee Kim

Cinnamon-Glazed Pecans


57 Calories

2 tablespoons of Cinnamon-Glazed Pecans
7 of 8 Yunhee Kim

Sweet Potato Wedges with Curry Dip


57 Calories

5 grilled sweet potato wedges with dip: 2 tablespoons fat-free mayo, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon curry powder, and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
8 of 8 Yunhee Kim

Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Bite


76 Calories

2 tablespoons whipped cream mixed with 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin spice mix in 1 Bissinger's Dessert Shell

