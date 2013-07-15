Low-Cal Comfort Food You'll Love

Craving rich, creamy eats? Try these guilt-free recipes from The CarbLovers Diet.

Shaun Chavis
July 15, 2013
1 of 4 Getty Images

Guilt-free comfort food

If you find yourself hankering for rich pasta or hearty potatoes once the weather gets cold, here's some good news: Many feel-good comfort foods are full of Resistant Starch (RS), the secret ingredient in Health's The CarbLovers Diet. RS is a type of fiber found in pasta, bread, and potatoes that helps boost your metabolism and keeps you feeling full longer. Treat your body to these slimming comfort recipes.
2 of 4

Sweet Potato Pudding

Since sweet potatoes are so naturally sweet, this recipe slashes the sugar. Speed prep time by using the sweet potato you batch-cooked earlier in the week.

Ingredients: Cooking spray, eggs, honey, low-fat milk, whole wheat bread, mashed baked peeled sweet potato, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, ground allspice, chopped pecans, chopped crystallized ginger, plain low-fat Greek-style yogurt

Calories: 200

Try this recipe: Sweet Potato Pudding

3 of 4 Jim Bathie

Curried Egg Salad Sandwich

The curry adds a health-promoting antioxidant jolt to this traditional comfort dish. To save prep time, batch-cook a dozen eggs at the beginning of each week, so you always have two handy.

Ingredients: Hard-cooked eggs, plain 2% reduced-fat Greek yogurt, chopped red bell pepper, curry powder, salt, black pepper, fresh spinach, rye bread, orange

Calories: 414

Try this recipe: Curried Egg Salad Sandwich
4 of 4 Jim Bathie

Orecchiette with White Beans and Pesto

You can use any small pasta for this dish. Letting it come to room temperature before serving will boost the RS factor even higher.

Ingredients: Orecchiette or shell pasta, olive oil, garlic cloves, canned cannellini beans, plum tomatoes, prepared pesto, grated Parmesan cheese

Calories: 420

Try this recipe: Orecchiette with White Beans and Pesto

