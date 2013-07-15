Low-Cal Comfort Food You'll Love

If you find yourself hankering for rich pasta or hearty potatoes once the weather gets cold, here's some good news: Many feel-good comfort foods are full of Resistant Starch (RS), the secret ingredient in Health's The CarbLovers Diet. RS is a type of fiber found in pasta, bread, and potatoes that helps boost your metabolism and keeps you feeling full longer. Treat your body to these slimming comfort recipes.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Sweet Potato Pudding
Since sweet potatoes are so naturally sweet, this recipe slashes the sugar. Speed prep time by using the sweet potato you batch-cooked earlier in the week.