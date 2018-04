1 of 9 Getty Images

Sip this beauty beverage

This intoxicating blend of spices is having a moment. Here's how chai tea can give you glowing skin and shiny hair—whether you sip it or smooth it on.



Chai tea—a tea made with ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, and black pepper—helps stimulate circulation, celebrity nutritionist Paula Simpson says: "This boosts blood flow to the skin, which gives you that healthy glow." Many of these spices also contain antioxidants; they fight free radicals and reduce signs of aging on your skin. Tea time!