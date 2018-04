12 of 12

How we chose our top 10

We combed the nutrition facts at popular national food court and shopping center chains, looking for foods with reasonable amounts of calories, fat, sodium, and fiber. Portion size as well as the use of fresh produce and whole grains mattered, too. Then these experts narrowed and ranked the list.



David Katz, MD, is the director of the Yale Prevention Research Center and the author of The Flavor Point Diet.



Ellie Krieger, RD, is a New York City–based dietitian. She's the host of Healthy Appetite on the Cooking Channel and the author of So Easy.



Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, is the Senior Food and Nutrition Editor at Health, the author of Feed the Belly, and a co-author of The CarbLovers Diet.