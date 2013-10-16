9 Ways to Stay Sniffle-Free

6 of 10 Getty Images

Hydrate inside and out

Lower humidity and temperatures help the flu virus spread, which may explain why flu outbreaks peak in winter. Humidity, on the other hand, kills the virus, so keep air at home warm and moist. Use a humidifier to maintain around 50 percent humidity and set room temperatures to at least 69 degrees F.



If you're going to be in a superdry environment like an airplane cabin, protect yourself by using a saline nasal spray to moisten the membranes in your nose. "When nasal passages are hydrated, the cilia, hair-like structures lining the nose, do a better job of keeping bacteria and viruses out," Dr. Fryhofer says. Drink plenty of water, too: Your body needs H2O to execute many key immune functions, Dr. Katz says.