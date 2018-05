4 of 12 Getty Images

Occupational therapy

This type of therapy can also be a good bridge to a regular exercise plan. The idea of OT is to help a person live as independently and fully as possible, no matter what his or her age or condition.



An occupational therapist will work with you to identify problem areas in your daily life and figure out ways to eliminate them, or work around them. For example, your hands and wrists could be swollen and painful from typing on a keyboard all day long. The therapist can help you modify your work area so you can use the computer more comfortably and avoid overuse injuries.



Occupational therapists can also help identify assistive devices that can make your everyday tasks much easier.