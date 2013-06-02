3 Fresh Ways to Control Cravings

As anyone who's ever lost the dreaded battle with the dessert tray can attest, it's inevitable that you'll still long for fattening fare. Not to worry. You can crush those cravings with these smart strategies from our feel great weight diet dream team.
Next time temptation strikes, get the upper hand with these simple tricks from Marissa Lippert, RD.
Give yourself 3 splurges
Let yourself indulge (in moderation) up to three times a week. Knowing that treats are in your near future will make you less likely to overdo it.
Use the buddy system
Pair your treat with something that's good for you. Want chips? Have a handful with veggies and guacamole, which is packed with good fats. In the mood for chocolate? Partner it with yogurt. That way, you'll fill up on good stuff so you won't devour tons of the less-healthy food.
Listen to your body
There's a difference between craving something specific and simply being hungry. Would an apple and a handful of almonds do the trick? Then don't bother wasting a splurge. But if you must have, say, a chocolate-chip cookie, go ahead and have a small one.
