America's Top 10 Healthiest Fast Food Restaurants

Among the big burger-based chains, McDonald’s is leading the way in overhauling its menu to offer more heart- and waist-friendly fare. Take the Happy Meals, which you can order with a side of apple dippers (with low-fat caramel) instead of fries and low-fat milk or fruit juice instead of soda. (Now the trick is just getting your kid to go for them!) And if you’ve gotta have fries, those at McDonald’s are made in a healthy canola-blend oil and come in at just 230 calories for a small order.Our whole panel commends McDonald’s for spelling out the nutritional information right on the back of its tray liners.The chain’s 260- to 270-calorie Snack Wraps (choose grilled chicken) for protein without a lot of unwanted carbs.Although McDonald’s made our list, this is still the land of supersizing and giant sodas. It’s up to you to request a small.