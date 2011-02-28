Hysteria, Demons, and More: Depression Throughout History

6 of 13 Getty Images

Demonic possession

Dark ages



Theologian St. Augustine proclaimed that depression was a punishment from God, bestowed upon people who had sinned.



"People didn’t have the social apparatus to make any sense of (depression)," says Walker. Instead, God’s favor or disfavor was “the root of it all."



The deepest depression was seen as an undeniable sign of demonic possession. To cure such an affliction, harsh punishments were prescribed throughout the dark and Middle Ages.



Many people with depression were simply sent away, but others were fined and imprisoned. The extremity of the punishments was “a way of creating a cure that paid the price of whatever transgression had made them fall out of God’s favor,” says Walker.