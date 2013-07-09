Healthy Cooking Tips From Fabio Viviani

8 of 8 Sarah Klein

Get cooking!

To make the caponata:

Warm olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add eggplant, carrots, celery, onion, and olives to skillet. Add vinegar and brown sugar and stir. Dilute 1 tablespoon tomato paste with about 2 tablespoons water, add to vegetable mixture, and stir. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes, or until carrots cook to desired crunchiness. Add pine nuts and remove from heat.



To make the sea bass:

Season fish skin-side down with salt and pepper. Cook on high heat for about 4 minutes. Flip, and season skin side. Cook for about 2 to 3 more minutes.



Serve fish over caponata and drizzle olive oil on top to finish.