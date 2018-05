5 of 9 Getty Images

Insulin pen

This device is like a large pen that has an insulin-dispensing needle on the end rather than ink. Unlike syringes, insulin pens contain a built-in insulin cartridge that is prefilled with the drug.



You turn a dial to the desired dose, press a plunger, and inject the insulin. (You change the needle before each use).



Once you have used up the insulin, you replace the cartridge. Some insulin pens can be discarded after the cartridge is empty, and replaced with a new pen.



These pens can be easier for people with diabetes-related vision problems, because you have to just turn a dial. Plus, the dial makes a clicking noise as it turns, which can help you measure out fewer units of insulin.