Magical Makeover Moves

They don't call them beauty and fashion "tricks" for nothing! Here, we compiled the best ways to get full lips, bright eyes, a flatter belly, and a whole lot more.

Jennifer Goldstein
May 08, 2013
Tricks of the trade

Makeup artist Julie Hewett was working on a movie recently when the director told her to make the lead actress look 10 years younger. "I'm a makeup artist, not a magician!" Hewett remembers thinking. And yet she was able to wave her wand (a.k.a. blush brush) and make it happen.

How'd she do it? Read on for her age-erasing, cheek-sculpting makeup move, plus other tricks makeup artists and stylists rely on to give their clients (and now you!) an unbelievable boost.
You want: Uplifted breasts

Your 17-year-old chest is probably long gone, but you can fake it—without a boob lift. Start with the right bra. A bra that brings them closer together will give you a boost without extra bulk. When shopping, look at the piece of fabric that connects the two bra cups, "the shorter it is the more lift you'll get," fashion expert Doris Pooser explains.

A little makeup (yes, makeup!) can also help. Jamie Kern, founder of It Cosmetics, suggests dusting a highlighting powder on the top of each breast to mimic the light reflection you would get if your breasts were situated a few inches northward. Try Lancôme La Rose Déco Rose Complexion-Blooming Glow ($40; lancome-usa.com) and Too Faced Powder Pouf brush ($32; toofaced.com).
You want: High cheekbones

"The key to looking younger is making your cheekbones seem higher and sculpted," Hewett explains. For the sculpting part, use a blush brush to dust a bronzing powder, such as Sephora Collection Sun Disk ($20; sephora.com), along the undersides of your cheekbones. Next, place a few dots of a tawny-rose cream blush with a satiny finish along your cheekbones and up toward your temples, almost in a C shape. Hewett created Julie Hewett Cheekie in Destiny ($24; juliehewett.net) for just this purpose. The final step is key: Use a clean blush brush to blend in the dots of cream blush, curving the path of the brush upward almost to your temple.
You want: A flat stomach

Most women know about shapewear, but there are other tricks that help you create the illusion of a sleeker stomach. Health's Contributing Fashion Editor, Gretta Monahan, suggests placing a 2- to 3-inch belt a few inches below your bra band, where you're typically slimmest.

Another magical move? Wear something that emphasizes your shoulders—such as a structured blazer—so your waist seems smaller by comparison. Finally, try not to slouch (it accentuates paunch); instead, straighten your torso and imagine a string pulling your belly button toward your spine. There, that's better.
You want: Big, bright eyes

Lining the inside rims of your lower lash lines with a salmon-colored pencil will visually extend the whites of your eyes so they look much bigger. Try Chanel Le Crayon Khôl in Clair ($27; chanel.com).

Next, dot an illuminating concealer beneath your lower lash lines and on the inner corners of your eyes. We like Guerlain Precious Light Rejuvenating Illuminator ($48; sephora.com), a wonder-combo of concealer and highlighter that comes in a brush-on applicator. Your final eye-brightener: Gently squeeze a lash curler—like Tweezerman's Pro-Curl Curler ($20; sephora.com)—once along the base of lashes, once in the middle, and once at the tips, then set the curl by applying L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara ($9; lorealparis.com).
You want: Full lips

For natural-looking fullness, skip the lip plumpers (and the surgery). "Many plumpers contain ingredients that irritate your skin," Kern says.

Instead, she suggests a trick professional photo retouchers use: using a champagne-colored highlighting pencil, trace a thin line along the center third of your top lip, and blend with your fingertip—Smashbox Lip Beam Double-Ended Pout Perfecter ($22; smashbox.com) works perfectly for this trick. Next, sketch just beneath the center third of your bottom lip with a nude lip pencil, such as Josie Maran Lip Liner in Natural ($18; josiemarancosmetics.com), and blend it in slightly. The lipstick shade you use is up to you, but finish by highlighting the center of your bottom lip with a shimmery gloss for a lush look.

