Aging

Urinary incontinence risk rises with age, not just in women but also in men (who experience incontinence about half as often as women).



Part of the problem is simple wear and tear. "There are changes in the components of the tissue supporting the urinary system," says Annette Sessions, MD, an assistant professor of clinical urology at the University of Rochester Medical Center, in New York. "They’re not as full and supple. That’s all there is to it."



Another cause can be brain damage from a stroke or dementia, which interferes with the central nervous system's ability to send the right signals to the bladder.