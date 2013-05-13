Winter-Proof Your Run

3 of 6 Nike

Think nylon, not cotton

Start with a base layer top made of a sweat-wicking fabric like Dri-FIT. (Steer clear of cotton, which traps moisture and draws heat away from your body.) Running tights will usually keep your legs warm, but if it drops below 20 degrees, switch to a fleece-lined pair.



Add a windproof yet breathable zippered jacket (think nylon). If it's supercold (below freezing for most, though it depends on your cold tolerance and pace), add a Dri-FIT middle layer. Don't forget a moisture-wicking hat and pair of gloves. And to make sure you're seen in winter, wear reflective clothes.