Secret Natural Ingredient: Fennel

4 of 6 Getty Images

Cramp calmer

Fennel can help you recover from a long, exhausting workout. It's a good source of potassium, which, coupled with other electrolytes such as sodium, helps balance your fluid levels and regulate muscle contractions. Pair it with an apple (which contains healthy carbs essential for replenishing muscle energy) and pistachios (for muscle-repairing protein) in a salad, suggests Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD, author of The Flexitarian Diet.



Whip this up after a sweat fest: In a bowl, toss together 1 apple, chopped; 1/2 of a fennel bulb, thinly sliced; 1/4 cup chopped pistachios; and 2 tablespoons low-fat balsamic vinaigrette dressing.