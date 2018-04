Secret Natural Ingredient: Fennel

Can't stop coughing? Make some fennel tea, says Nancy Arrowsmith, author of. The herb contains compounds that may help loosen chest mucus, as well as soothe a sore throat and relieve coughing spasms.To brew your own, combine 1–1 1/2 teaspoons fennel seeds (found in the spice aisle at most supermarkets or at a health-food store) and 1 cup water in a kettle, and bring to a boil; steep for 15 minutes, strain, then sweeten with honey to taste. Or try Yogi Tea Throat Comfort ($5; yogitea.com), which is made with fennel seeds. (If cough persists, see your doctor to rule out a bacterial infection.)